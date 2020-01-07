If you're looking for a new job in the new year, Cheyenne's newest restaurant is looking for 55 of the "wurst" workers in town. Dog Haus Biergarten will be holding on-site interviews Wednesday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3838 Atkin Street.

“We’re looking for people that are excited to work with the brand that’s continually raising the gold standard for hot dogs, sausages and burgers – creating ambassadors to help us introduce ‘The Absolute Würst’ to Cheyenne," Dog Haus franchisee and Goalz Restaurant Group founder Shawn Eby said in a press release.

Dog Haus will join the recently opened QDOBA in the new Pershing Marketplace development. The franchise was founded in California in 2010 and has since expanded to over 30 restaurants nationwide. The Cheyenne location is the first in Wyoming. Goalz Restaurant Group also owns Church's Chicken on 2815 Ridge Road and Applebee's Restaurants in Cheyenne, Laramie, Gillette, and Rock Springs.

Candidates are also encouraged to apply online at work4goalz.com or call 307-632-4287 to schedule an appointment.