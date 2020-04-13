New Drone Videos Show the Clearing of the Beartooth Highway

The spring clearing of the Beartooth Highway has begun. New drone videos show the plows at work from numerous different viewpoints.

The Montana Department of Transportation shared this incredible drone video showing the Beartooth Highway right before the plowing began on Facebook.

They have almost a half dozen YouTube videos showing different angles on the highway clearing work.

With views like this, there's no surprise that the Beartooth Highway is considered one of the most beautiful highways in America. I'm one of those people. As soon as the weather allows, my family would love to go see it in person since that trip won't violate any social distancing guidelines.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app