New Fire Detected in Yellowstone National Park

A Yellowstone National Park ranger detected a new fire burning in a remote area in the southeast corner of the park on Monday.

According to a news release, the ranger was on backcountry patrol when they detected the new Hancock fire in the Heart Lake Area.

Officials say the .1-acre fire is believed to be lightning-caused as lightning struck in that area a few days earlier. The tree that is on fire is smoldering and there is currently no open flame.

So there is low potential for fire-spread and the tree is located in a remote area, firefighters will monitor it and will not take direct action.

There are no closures in the area.

Meanwhile, the Lone Star Fire continues to burn, but with minimal activity.

Fire danger in the park is currently rated as 'very high."