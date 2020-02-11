New Flight Times from Cheyenne to Dallas Coming in March

Next month, Cheyenne Regional Airport will have new flight time to and from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Starting on March 5th, inbound flights from Dallas-Fort Worth will now depart at 8:50 p.m. and arrive in Cheyenne at 10:00 p.m. This will allow for travelers to fly in Dallas-Fort Worth and catch their connection to Cheyenne later that night.

Then, beginning on March 6th, outbound flights will now leave Cheyenne at 6 a.m. and arrive in Dallas-Fort Worth at 9:15 a.m. This will give travelers better chances at catching connecting flights.

As someone who has had to travel from the Midwest to get where I'm going, it's always a great option to have a late connecting flight to get back home. And the early flights are the best when you know you have to catch a connection at some point. Don't even get me started on my holiday travel nightmares that have become unfortunate realities. I'm definitely someone who appreciates flight times being that much more flexible.

Safe travels, everyone!