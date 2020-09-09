A New ‘Frozen’ Short Is Coming to Disney+ Next Month

It’s been about 10 months since Frozen 2 opened in theaters. Kids everywhere are finally starting to come down from the euphoric rush of a new Elsa and Anna adventure; they’re slowing down on the endless repetitions of “Into the Unknown” and “Show Yourself.” Disney obviously cannot allow that to happen. It must be all Frozen all the time. Always.

And so today the company announced a brand new Frozen short, titled “Once Upon a Snowman,” that will debut next month on Disney+. According to the press release, the focal point of the cartoon is Olaf, covering a previously unexplored period in his life:

The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, “Olaf” in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2) and produced by Nicole Hearon (associate producer “Frozen 2” and “Moana”) with Peter Del Vecho (producer, “Frozen 2,” “Frozen” and the upcoming “Raya and the Last Dragon”). Olaf is voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad.

Director Trent Correy supposedly first had the idea of exploring what happened to Olaf before he met Anna and Kristof way back on the first Frozen film. Based on the press release, it does not appear that the short contains a new song for Olaf. Phew.

“Once Upon a Snowman” premieres on Disney+ on October 23, 2020.