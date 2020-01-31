New Host Coming to Cowboy Country Mornings

Hey everyone, I'm Jax! I'll be hosting mornings from 6-10 a.m. on 106.3 Cowboy Country starting Monday, February 3rd!

I figured I should introduce myself since I'm already in the process of getting acquainted with the Cheyenne community. In short, all you need to know is that my name's Jax and I like to party...I could probably save you some time and leave it at that, but I finally have some time to kill.

I came to Cheyenne from Fargo, ND. Before that I lived in Bismarck, ND. If you don't know anything about either of those places, just know that it's really cold there, like subzero temperature cold and the people there are super nice. But I spent almost five years there so coming down to this weather in Cheyenne feels like Spring is already here.

I'm from St. Louis, MO originally, and so I'm a huge fan of Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey. Did I mention the Blues are defending Stanley Cup Champions? You'll definitely hear me refer to that a time or 50. My two passions in the world are sports and music so I'm always down for sporting events, concerts, or even just to chat in detail about your favorite artists and bands.

Binge-watching TV shows is something that I do way too much of, but will never stop and I often quote movies and Seinfeld in every conversation that I possibly can when the opportunity presents itself.

I look forward to hanging with you guys on-air every weekday morning. In the meantime, if you should happen to see me around town somewhere, let's make a party happen.