A new online interactive map of Yellowstone National Park shows off every geological feature and its layers within the national park.

The new map was created by the Wyoming State Geological Survey using layers that include thermal features, water resources, faults, geological units and basic park information as well.

James Mauch, a geologist from the Wyoming State Geological Survey, explained the basis behind the new interactive map in an interview with Wyoming Public Media:

We wanted to compile all of the publicly available geology data relating to Yellowstone, or as much of it as we could find at least into a single interactive map...And we thought that would be a good service both for the general public and then for the multitude of scientists.

Mauch also mentioned the fact that user can customize their own map experience while also zooming in and out of points of interest throughout the national park.

To experience the new interactive map of Yellowstone National Park, you can do so by clicking here.