New Movie on Kenny Sailors, UW Alum and Inventor of the Jump Shot

A new movie is premiering this month about the man who invented what is now known in the basketball world as 'the jump shot'. That man happens to have went to the University of Wyoming and his name is Kenny Sailors.

In 1943, the NCAA Basketball Championships were held at Madison Square Garden and those in attendance witnessed something that was seemed to be as if no one had ever seen it before, a 'leaping one-hander', which is now known as 'the jump shot'. Kenny Sailors put his shot on display for everyone to see as the Pokes won what was then, the eight-team national tournament. Sailors also was named 'Most Outstanding Player' in the tournament.

But from then on, players wanted to learn his jump-shot, just as kids today want to learn that of Stephen Curry, Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. And now there's a movie being released showing you the prowess of the man who invented the jump-shot, showing him being an NCAA tourney MVP, an pioneer for the NBA, as well as a cowboy and homesteader in his life to come, among many other accomplishment of Kenny Sailors.

The film come from Executive Producer, Stephen Curry. It was set to have a limited release in theatres back on April 2nd, but now will be released online for 72 hours, April 16-18. The documentary-style film will feature Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitski, Bobby Knight, Clark Kellogg, Tim Legler, Mark Price, and many more. For more info about the film's release, you can find that here. Check out the trailer below for the upcoming film, 'Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story'.