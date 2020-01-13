New Movie Shows What It’s Really Like to Be a Cowboy Now
Thanks to movies and western legend, there is a misconception about what life as a cowboy is really like. There's a new movie that tries to show what it's means to be a cowboy in this modern world.
Western Horsemen just dropped this trailer on YouTube for a movie called "Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait".
The official movie website gives the backstory for what this movie is trying to accomplish.
Told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, “COWBOYS - A Documentary Portrait” is a feature-length film that gives viewers the opportunity to ride alongside modern working cowboys on some of America's largest and most remote cattle ranches.
Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait will be shown in Cheyenne at the Civic Center on Saturday, January 18. The cinematography in this film is amazing and I can't think of a subject that is more Wyoming than this. You can also follow this project on Facebook for more updates on where you can see it.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app