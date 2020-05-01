New Music Rundown: Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums Coming in 2020
The first four months of 2020 have been a rough -- but at least there's still stellar new music being released. A number of big names have announced their plans to drop new albums, with others have been promising that something's on the way.
The new music has come quickly since the start of the new year: Little Big Town's newest studio album, Nightfall, arrived on Jan. 17, while Feb. 7 brought a multitude of new albums from John Moreland, Aubrie Sellers and more. March included releases from Ingrid Andress and Brandy Clark, among others, while the spring will bring records from Kip Moore, Sara Evans and many more.
The to-be-announced records have us excited, too: Keith Urban, Dan + Shay and a whole bunch of others say they've got new albums to share, and we're anxiously awaiting the details.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2020's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. You can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year.
2020's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums
January
Jan. 1: Brett Kissel, Now or Never
Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn
Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between
Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall
Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma
Jan. 17: Marcus King, El Dorado
Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy
Jan. 24: The Wood Brothers, Kingdom in My Mind
Jan. 24: The Lil Smokies, Tornillo
Jan. 24: Chase Rice, The Album, Part I
Jan. 31: Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling
Jan. 31: The Lacs, Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits
Jan. 31: Jeremy Garrett, Circles
Jan. 31: Billy Ray Cyrus, The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. 1: Sunset
January: Steve Moakler, Blue Jeans
February
Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP
Feb. 7: John Moreland, LP5
Feb. 7: William Prince, Reliever
Feb. 7: The Lone Bellow, Half Moon Light
Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz
Feb. 7: The SteelDrivers, Bad for You
Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home
Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce
Feb. 14: Nathaniel Rateliff, And It's Still Alright
Feb. 14: The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely
Feb. 14: Puss N Boots, Sister
Feb. 21: Letitia VanSant, Circadian
Feb. 21: Randy Travis: Precious Memories of Worship and Faith
Feb. 28: The Secret Sisters, Saturn Return
Feb. 28: Kyshona, Listen
Feb. 28: Sierra Hull, 25 Trips
Feb. 28: Hailey Whitters, The Dream
Feb. 28: Midland, Live From the Palomino
Feb. 28: Sugarland, Bigger, Louder, Live EP
Feb. 28: Trea Landon, Dirt Road Dancin' EP
Feb. 28: Restless Road, Restless Road EP
March
March 4: Lady Antebellum, Live: In the Round
March 6: Ron Pope, Bone Structure
March 6: Sadler Vaden, Anybody Out There?
March 6: The Panhandlers, The Panhandlers
March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record
March 6: Lauren Alaina, Getting Good EP
March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova
March 13: Rachel Reinert, Into the Blue
March 13: The Shires, Good Years
March 13: Sam Doores, Sam Doores
March 20: Delta Rae, The Light
March 20: Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsea
March 27: Lilly Hiatt, Walking Proof
March 27: Jessi Alexander, Decatur County Red
March 27: Ingrid Andress, Lady Like
April
April 3: Ashley McBryde, Never Will
April 3: Sam Hunt, Southside
April 3: Logan Ledger, Logan Ledger
April 3: Ruthie Collins, Cold Comfort
April 3: Dave Barnes, Dreaming in Electric Blue
April 10: John Anderson, Years
April 10: Watkins Family Hour, Brother Sister
April 10: Maddie & Tae, The Way It Feels
April 17: Bobby Bare, Great American Saturday Night
April 17: The White Buffalo, On the Widow's Walk
April 24: Lucinda Williams, Good Souls Better Angels
April 24: Pam Tillis, Looking for a Feeling
April 24: Whitney Rose, We Still Go to Rodeos
April 24: Drake White, Stars EP
May
May 1: American Aquarium, Lamentations
May 1: Hot Country Knights, The K Is Silent
May 1 POSTPONED: Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter
May 1: Kenny Chesney, Here and Now
May 1: James Robert Webb, James Robert Webb
May 8: Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2
May 8 POSTPONED: Margo Price, That's How Rumors Get Started
May 15: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Reunions
May 15: Travis Denning, Beer's Better Cold EP
May 15: Sara Evans, Copy That
May 15: Chase Rice, The Album, Part II
May 22: Reckless Kelly, American Jackpot / American Girls
May 22: Steve Earle & the Dukes, Ghosts of West Virginia
May 22: Craig Morgan, God, Family, Country
May 22: High Valley, Grew Up on That EP
May 29: Kip Moore, Wild World
May 29: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil
June
June 12: Kree Harrison, Chosen Family Tree
June 12: Gone West, Canyons
June 12 (postponed from May 1): Larkin Poe, Self Made Man
June 26 (postponed from April 24): Corb Lund, Agricultural Tragic
June 26: Tenille Townes, The Lemonade Stand
July
July 3 (postponed from April 24): Willie Nelson, First Rose of Spring
July 10: Brett Eldredge, Sunday Drive
July 10: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Co-Starring
July 17: The Texas Gentlemen, Floor It!!!
July 24 (postponed from June 5): Courtney Marie Andrews, Old Flowers
August
Aug. 7 (postponed from April 24): Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here
September
TBA
October
TBA
November
TBA
December
TBA
To Be Announced ...
Garth Brooks, Fun
Dan + Shay, album title TBA
Tim McGraw, album title TBA
Keith Urban, album title TBA
Chris Young, album title TBA