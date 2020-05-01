New Music Rundown: Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums Coming in 2020

The first four months of 2020 have been a rough -- but at least there's still stellar new music being released. A number of big names have announced their plans to drop new albums, with others have been promising that something's on the way.

The new music has come quickly since the start of the new year: Little Big Town's newest studio album, Nightfall, arrived on Jan. 17, while Feb. 7 brought a multitude of new albums from John Moreland, Aubrie Sellers and more. March included releases from Ingrid Andress and Brandy Clark, among others, while the spring will bring records from Kip Moore, Sara Evans and many more.

The to-be-announced records have us excited, too: Keith Urban, Dan + Shay and a whole bunch of others say they've got new albums to share, and we're anxiously awaiting the details.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2020's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. You can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year.

2020's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums

January

Jan. 1: Brett Kissel, Now or Never

Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn

Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between

Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall

Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma

Jan. 17: Marcus King, El Dorado

Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy

Jan. 24: The Wood Brothers, Kingdom in My Mind

Jan. 24: The Lil Smokies, Tornillo

Jan. 24: Chase Rice, The Album, Part I

Jan. 31: Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling

Jan. 31: The Lacs, Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits

Jan. 31: Jeremy Garrett, Circles

Jan. 31: Billy Ray Cyrus, The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. 1: Sunset

January: Steve Moakler, Blue Jeans

February

Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP

Feb. 7: John Moreland, LP5

Feb. 7: William Prince, Reliever

Feb. 7: The Lone Bellow, Half Moon Light

Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz

Feb. 7: The SteelDrivers, Bad for You

Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home

Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce

Feb. 14: Nathaniel Rateliff, And It's Still Alright

Feb. 14: The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely

Feb. 14: Puss N Boots, Sister

Feb. 21: Letitia VanSant, Circadian

Feb. 21: Randy Travis: Precious Memories of Worship and Faith

Feb. 28: The Secret Sisters, Saturn Return

Feb. 28: Kyshona, Listen

Feb. 28: Sierra Hull, 25 Trips

Feb. 28: Hailey Whitters, The Dream

Feb. 28: Midland, Live From the Palomino

Feb. 28: Sugarland, Bigger, Louder, Live EP

Feb. 28: Trea Landon, Dirt Road Dancin' EP

Feb. 28: Restless Road, Restless Road EP

March

March 4: Lady Antebellum, Live: In the Round

March 6: Ron Pope, Bone Structure

March 6: Sadler Vaden, Anybody Out There?

March 6: The Panhandlers, The Panhandlers

March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record

March 6: Lauren Alaina, Getting Good EP

March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova

March 13: Rachel Reinert, Into the Blue

March 13: The Shires, Good Years

March 13: Sam Doores, Sam Doores

March 20: Delta Rae, The Light

March 20: Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsea

March 27: Lilly Hiatt, Walking Proof

March 27: Jessi Alexander, Decatur County Red

March 27: Ingrid Andress, Lady Like

April

April 3: Ashley McBryde, Never Will

April 3: Sam Hunt, Southside

April 3: Logan Ledger, Logan Ledger

April 3: Ruthie Collins, Cold Comfort

April 3: Dave Barnes, Dreaming in Electric Blue

April 10: John Anderson, Years

April 10: Watkins Family Hour, Brother Sister

April 10: Maddie & Tae, The Way It Feels

April 17: Bobby Bare, Great American Saturday Night

April 17: The White Buffalo, On the Widow's Walk

April 24: Lucinda Williams, Good Souls Better Angels

April 24: Pam Tillis, Looking for a Feeling

April 24: Whitney Rose, We Still Go to Rodeos

April 24: Drake White, Stars EP

May

May 1: American Aquarium, Lamentations

May 1: Hot Country Knights, The K Is Silent

May 1 POSTPONED: Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter

May 1: Kenny Chesney, Here and Now

May 1: James Robert Webb, James Robert Webb

May 8: Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2

May 8 POSTPONED: Margo Price, That's How Rumors Get Started

May 15: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Reunions

May 15: Travis Denning, Beer's Better Cold EP

May 15: Sara Evans, Copy That

May 15: Chase Rice, The Album, Part II

May 22: Reckless Kelly, American Jackpot / American Girls

May 22: Steve Earle & the Dukes, Ghosts of West Virginia

May 22: Craig Morgan, God, Family, Country

May 22: High Valley, Grew Up on That EP

May 29: Kip Moore, Wild World

May 29: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil

June

June 12: Kree Harrison, Chosen Family Tree

June 12: Gone West, Canyons

June 12 (postponed from May 1): Larkin Poe, Self Made Man

June 26 (postponed from April 24): Corb Lund, Agricultural Tragic

June 26: Tenille Townes, The Lemonade Stand

July

July 3 (postponed from April 24): Willie Nelson, First Rose of Spring

July 10: Brett Eldredge, Sunday Drive

July 10: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Co-Starring

July 17: The Texas Gentlemen, Floor It!!!

July 24 (postponed from June 5): Courtney Marie Andrews, Old Flowers

August

Aug. 7 (postponed from April 24): Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here

September

TBA

October

TBA

November

TBA

December

TBA

To Be Announced ...

Garth Brooks, Fun

Dan + Shay, album title TBA

Tim McGraw, album title TBA

Keith Urban, album title TBA

Chris Young, album title TBA