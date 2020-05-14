A New Olaf Song Helps Kids Cope With Social Distancing

It can be hard to believe in the vortex of time known as 2020, but it was only a few months ago that Disney posted Frozen II to Disney+ early to help families cope with the stress of social distancing and quarantine. But here we are in the middle of May, and very little has changed. Most of us are still stuck inside. We’re going to be coping for a while. And there are only so many times you can watch Frozen II. At least that’s what I tell myself when my children put it for the 80th time.

A short-term solution to both of these issues is a new Frozen short released this week called “I Am With You.” It’s part of the “At Home With Olaf” series of shorts that Disney has been releasing since quarantine started; each one is made by Disney animators at home, and voiced by Josh Gad while he is at home as well. The latest one also includes a brand-new song from Frozen’s regular composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. “I Am With You” features Olaf writing a letter to everyone he misses, and includes cameos from many beloved Disney characters. Watch it here:

Even those allergic to Olaf’s antics might admit, this is a very lovely sentiment. (The Lopezes are really good songwriters, as anyone with children who’ve sung “Show Yourself” every night for the last seven months will tell you.) My kids have already watched this thing four times. Can Frozen 3 be created entirely at home next? That’s really what we need right now.

