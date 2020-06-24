Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in July

Okay, Amazon Prime users: Here’s what to watch this month if you want to do more with your subscription than get a bunch of free shipping on floss and paper towels. Prime Video’s got new seasons of the Amazon originals Hanna and Absentia, Radioactive — a film about the pioneering scientist Marie Curie starring Rosamund Pike — and catalogue titles like Anaconda, Pineapple Express, and Panic Room.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in July:

July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

USA Network

Series

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

Series

*Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

July 6

Series

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

Movies

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Movies

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Movies

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

Amazon Prime

July 17

Series

*Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

July 19

Movies

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24

Movies

*Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie

Series

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials

*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27

Movies

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Series

Animal Kingdom: Season 4