Everything New on Amazon Prime in December

Make the most out of your Amazon Prime subscription this December by checking out some of the new originals and library titles coming to the service. The headliner this month is probably Sound of Metal, the critically-acclaimed movie starring Riz Ahmed as a punk-metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing. There’s also The Wilds, about a group of teen girls stranded on a desert island by a plane crash, and new seasons of The Expanse and The Grand Tour. On the older title front, you can watch A League of Their Own, Tombstone, The Natural, Pawn Sacrifice, and The Spy Who Loved Me. Plus, the complete runs of The Bernie Mac Show and Mad About You are getting added as well.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in December:

December 1

Movies

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Eon

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway's Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw's Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King's Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

Series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Amazon Studios

December 4

Movies

*Sound of Metal - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 7

Movies

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

Series

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

Movies

*I'm Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

*Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

*The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

Amazon

December 16

Movies

*The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 5

December 17

Movies

La Pachanga (1958)

December 18

Movies

Blackbird (2020)

Specials

*The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special

December 23

Movies

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Movies

*Sylvie's Love - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune (2012)

December 27

Movies

The House Sitter (2016)

December 28

Movies

Hope Gap (2020)

December 30

Specials

*Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special

December 31

Movies

Supervized (2019)