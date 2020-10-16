Everything New on Disney Plus in November
Disney+’s November is heavy on original series. The streaming service has four new episodes of The Mandalorian Season Two, plus the final three episodes of The Right Stuff. There’s also a new documentary series about Marvel, Marvel’s 616, and a new doc series about Pixar, Inside Pixar, and a new documentary about the true story behind The Right Stuff, dubbed The Real Right Stuff. If you’re an animation fan, Mickey Mouse is getting a whole new series of shorts, plus an old Star Wars holiday favorite gets a modern, toyetic update in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which features the voices of Star Wars favorites like Anthony Daniels and Kelly Marie Tran.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2020:
Friday, November 6
New Library Titles
Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)
Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Mr. Magoo
Disney+ Originals
The Mandalorian - Episode 202, "Chapter 10”
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 107, “The Big Egg Switcheroo”
The Right Stuff - Episode 106, “VOSTOK”
Weird But True - Season Finale Episode 313, “Camping”
One Day At Disney - Episode 149, “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”
Friday, November 13
New Library Titles
Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword
Disney+ Originals
The Mandalorian - Episode 203, “Chapter 11”
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 108, “Baby Gorilla Grace”
Inside Pixar - Premiere
The Right Stuff - Episode 107, “Ziggurat”
One Day At Disney - Episode 150, “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”
Tuesday, November 17
Disney+ Originals
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Wednesday, November 18
Disney+ Originals
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Premiere
Friday, November 20
New Library Titles
Planes
Planes: Fire Rescue
Disney+ Originals
Marvel's 616 - Premiere
The Real Right Stuff - Premiere
The Mandalorian - Episode 204, “Chapter 12”
The Right Stuff - Finale Episode 108, “Flight”
One Day At Disney - Episode 151, “Season Finale”
Friday, November 27
New Library Titles
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venom (s3)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Party Animals (s1)
Alaska: Port Protection
Disney+ Originals
Black Beauty - Premiere
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow���
The Mandalorian - Episode 205, “Chapter 13”
