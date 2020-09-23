Everything New on Netflix in October

Netflix is ready to make your Halloween extra spooky. (Frankly, if I wanted to be scared this Halloween I just read the news, but you do whatever works for you.) The streaming giant’s got The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to the hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House. They’re also premiering a remake of Rebecca, the Alfred Hitchcock classic that won the Best Picture Academy Award. And there’s also The Trial of the Chicago 7, a new courtroom drama from Aaron Sorkin, the writer of The Social Network.

And then there’s like 200 other things as well. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2020:

Avail. 10/1/20

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While hunting for a dating-site predator, an underused police clerk discovers an abused wife with a horrific secret — and a web of conspiracy hiding it.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Carmen and her crew touch down in Mexico City, New Orleans, Venice and more on their quest to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E.

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1900: A rich newcomer with a shady past arrives in Munich determined to crash the local Oktoberfest with his own brewery. But when his daughter falls in love with the heir to a rival brewery, a violent chain of events is unleashed that will threaten both families’ futures.

Pasal Kau / All Because of You -- NETFLIX FILM

After falling for a guest, an unsuspecting hotel staff becomes embroiled in a hostage scheme and discovers true love in an unlikely place.

The Worst Witch: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel's magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl.

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Avail. 10/2/20

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This -- NETFLIX FILM

An ad creative and a successful executive have a great marriage - until he wants to be a dad just as her star is rising. Then he brings someone new home.

The Binding -- NETFLIX FILM

While visiting her fiancé's mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Netflix

Dick Johnson Is Dead -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

While a lifetime of making documentaries has convinced her of the power of true stories, Kirsten Johnson is ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book if it will help her 86-year-old psychiatrist father elude death.

Emily in Paris -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

Òlòtūré -- NETFLIX FILM

A young, naïve female journalist goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria and encounters a brutal underworld.

Serious Men -- NETFLIX FILM

When a slum dweller spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved, his ruse could be especially dangerous for his young son.

Song Exploder -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics.

Vampires vs. the Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM

A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.

Avail. 10/4/20

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.

Avail. 10/6/20

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody's Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!

Walk Away from Love

Netflix

Avail. 10/7/20

Hubie Halloween -- NETFLIX FILM

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive. From 1-2-3 Production.

Avail. 10/9/20

Deaf U -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this docuseries, a tight-knit group of deaf students share their stories and explore the perks and pitfalls of life at Gallaudet University.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave LA and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.

The Forty-Year-Old Version -- NETFLIX FILM

Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice.

Ginny Weds Sunny -- NETFLIX FILM

Eager to marry but constantly rejected by women, a bachelor hopes to win over a former crush by accepting help from an unlikely source: his mother.

Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters visit Vida's home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.

Avail. 10/12/20

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy's reign of terror. Now they're on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia.

Avail. 10/13/20

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul." In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docu-series, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s fragile home on the world’s biggest reef.

Avail. 10/14/20

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.

Moneyball

Avail. 10/15/20

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting -- NETFLIX FILM

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as "The Grand Guignol" (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named "Peggy Drood" (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. Based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini's popular scary book series of the same name, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He also co-star in this action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears.

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain -- NETFLIX FILM

Fearing rejection, a young man struggles to declare his feelings for his best friend, who soon falls for another man — until a fateful incident.

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey.

Social Distance -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shot in isolation, this tragicomic anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart.

Avail. 10/16/20

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 1950s Spain, a couple summon their son home from Mexico to introduce him to his fiancée, but are shocked when he returns with a ballerino.

Dream Home Makeover -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help dreams come true for real families looking to update their home tailored to their own unique style.

Grand Army -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1787, France. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin - the future inventor of the world famous ‘Guillotine’ - uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. The disease, quickly spreads amongst the French aristocracy, driving them to murder ordinary people and soon leads to a rebellion… What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told?

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.

Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- NETFLIX FILM

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Unfriended

Avail. 10/18/20

ParaNorman

Avail. 10/19/20

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Avail. 10/20/20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, scattering the class across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus!

Netflix

Avail. 10/21/20

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TV legend David Letterman teams up with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr. and more for another season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.

Rebecca -- NETFLIX FILM

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Avail. 10/22/20

Bending the Arc

Cadaver -- NETFLIX FILM

Cadaver is a Norwegian psychological horror film that takes us on a journey where humanity is being put to a test and stars among others Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad) and Kingsford Siayor. In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel.

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Avail. 10/23/20

Barbarians -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three people's fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.

Move -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series.

Over the Moon -- NETFLIX FILM

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Directed by Oscar®-Winning Filmmaker & Animator, Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. Starring Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler and Sandra Oh.

Perdida -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Antonio sets himself up to be arrested so he'll be sent to Colombia's worst prison, La Brecha. He's after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago.

Netflix

The Queen's Gambit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Avail. 10/27/20

Blood of Zeus -- NETFLIX ANIME

A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: To save the world from a demonic army.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

There’s no problem that Chico Bon Bon and his “Fix-it Force” can’t solve. From building a new skate park to stopping a vehicle from falling off a cliff, this crew takes care of any engineering troubles headed their way.

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A journalist spent a decade crusading against one of the largest sports corporations on the planet to prove that Guillermo Vilas was the world's best tennis player of his time.

Avail. 10/28/20

Holidate -- NETFLIX FILM

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight -- NETFLIX FILM

Addicted to technology, a group of teens attends a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever. From Akson Studio.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A team of local archaeologists excavate never before explored passageways, shafts and tombs, piecing together the secrets of Egypt’s most significant find in almost 50 years.

Avail. 10/30/20

Bronx -- NETFLIX FILM

A team of cops investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France, find themselves in over their heads as they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city’s gangs, and they risk losing their jobs — or worse — unless they can set things right.

The Day of the Lord -- NETFLIX FILM

Menéndez is a retired priest who lives in his dark and ruinous apartment turning his back on the world. He suffers from a crisis of faith and is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past that torture him. One day, he receives the visit from Sebastián, an old friend who knows Menéndez’s past business. He claims his daughter is possessed by the devil and begs for Menéndez's help to exorcize her, although he’s well aware of the aggressive methods the priest uses. Pushed by Sebastián's insistence and his inner conflict, Menéndez takes this case as a chance for redemption. He has a new goal in life but is she really possessed or will she suffer a senseless torture?

His House -- NETFLIX FILM

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of five new cities.

Suburra: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The final judgement in the battle for land in an Italian seaside town is close, and the criminals are ready to play the game for the last time.

Avail. 10/31/20

The 12th Man