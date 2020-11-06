New Sports Podcast With Betting Odds and Fantasy Football Tips

A little over a month ago, Jax from 106-3 Cowboy Country and I started our own sports podcast through our parent company, Townsquare Media. Jax and I have been friends for six years or so, dating back to when I tried to hire him when I worked in a different town. So, as our friendship grew, we both joked about doing a sports show together where we'd bicker over our favorite sports teams.

Fast forward to now, and we have The Pregame With Mat And Jax, which you can check out here. We decided with football starting and legalized sports gambling in Colorado that we would spend a portion of each podcast covering betting odds, pick ems' and Fantasy Football tips, which are Jax' specialty.

We're 5 episodes in with a new episode hitting Wednesdays each week. It's getting to where we're really comfortable calling our shots and making our picks. If you're wondering, I have a better betting record on the podcast than Jax, so you may want to pay more attention to my picks than his. Joking aside, we have really hit our stride and at this point during the NFL season, Jax can really help your Fantasy Football team if you're in need of some changes. He started that with coaching my wife to make her team better and we kind of grew the idea from there.

Make sure you give us a try, we have a new episode up, just in time for Saturday College football, we'll have the games to watch for and who you should bet on. You can give it a listen through the link above or wherever you enjoy podcasts.