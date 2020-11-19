New Taskforce Announced by Wyoming Game and Fish Department

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently announced the creation of a new task force.

This group called the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, will focus on top-priority issues such as licensing and public access which are currently facing the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and sportsmen alike.

It will be chaired by Commission President Pete Dube and has seats reserved for the public to serve on the group.

The new group will include Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik and members from the Wyoming Legislature.

Anyone from the public with interest in joining the task force is asked to submit a letter of interest with details on their background and the contributions he or she would bring to the committee. Up to three supporting documents will be accepted. All materials must be submitted by Dec. 10 by email to meghan.lockwood@wyo.gov.

Members will represent a cross-section of Wyoming’s citizens and be appointed by the Commission president, legislative leadership, and Gov. Mark Gordon. Taskforce members will be announced in late December.