New Trucker Video Shows Nearly a Foot of Snow East of Laramie

It's hard to imagine with our near 90 degree temps around Casper the past few days, but some parts east of Laramie got almost a foot of snow as a new trucker video shows.

Riding Shotgun just dropped this video on YouTube of his travels through the hills east of Laramie that show nearly a foot of snow along the highway. The snow part starts at around the 15 minute mark which I've linked for you.

The Weather Channel documented a week of wild weather in the Laramie area as there was a confirmed tornado on June 6 followed by the snow storm a few days later.

More proof that the calendar is pretty much irrelevant when it comes to the possibility of snow in Wyoming. The weather around these parts just kinda does what it wants when it wants.