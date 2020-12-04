New UW Scholarship Offers Aid to Veterans

The University of Wyoming is offering a new scholarship which will be available for veterans who attend the university.

The scholarship was created through a $1 million gift from longtime Wyoming supporters Jim and Jill Anderson, creating the James E. and Jill S. Anderson Veteran Student Scholarship which supports both undergraduate and graduate students.

Many military personnel face down challenges that are imperceptible to civilians. These invisible issues lead to misconceptions and discrimination that service members struggle to surmount as veterans.

The James E. and Jill S. Anderson Veteran Student Scholarship is helping UW veteran students pursue and carry out their academic missions as a thank you for all they have done.