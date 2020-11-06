New UW Survey Shows Anxiety Rising as COVID Cases Surge

A new survey from the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center shows that Wyoming residents are reporting more anxiety about the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

The survey was conducted Monday, Nov. 2, as cases continued to see record highs statewide.

In the survey, almost half of Wyomingites say they’re very or fairly anxious about the spread of COVID-19 in the state, another 24 percent say they are somewhat anxious and just over 30 percent of Wyoming residents say they are not at all anxious.

Along with this, the survey found that while 44 percent say the worst is yet to come in the United States, 50 percent say the worst is yet to come here in Wyoming.

The survey is the 10th of multiple surveys Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center has conducted to measure public opinion on a number of topics related to COVID-19.

A total of 465 Wyoming residents participated in the survey representing all Wyoming counties, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

For full survey methodology and further findings, please follow the link here.