New Video Captures the Serenity of Wyoming Fly Fishing

If someone has never come to Wyoming to fly fish, there are no words that can truly explain to them what it's like. A new video does capture some of the sweet moments of serenity that our waters bring us.

Chip Kalback just shared this stirring video on Vimeo called "Polarity". This is special.

Life is not a conflict between opposites, but a polarity.

Exactly. This video took me back to one of my all-time favorite movies "A River Runs Through It".

To quote that movie's famous line..."the waters haunt me".

I have several fishing friends. They have shared with me that no matter how stressful their day has been, the waters of Wyoming always seem to calm the nerves and add perspective.

My dad and I went bass fishing many times as I was growing up. I don't remember a lot about my early childhood experiences with my father, but I remember the fishing trips. I once caught a 7 1/2 pound bass and he caught an 8 pound fish. Didn't seem to matter what else was happening in our lives even when he eventually was diagnosed with cancer. Being in the water and waiting for the perfect fish brought tranquility.

Wyoming fly fishing takes that experience to another level and I appreciate Chip's video for capturing just a tiny bit of what makes that experience special.