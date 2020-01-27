New Video Explains Why Grand Prismatic Has Its Pretty Colors

I love Yellowstone. Within Yellowstone, I love the Grand Prismatic Spring. That's why I was happy to actually learn something I didn't already know about it. A new video explains why it has all of its pretty colors.

The Science Channel enlightened me on Twitter. Here's how they explained one of the most colorful parts of Yellowstone.

Microbial mats? Ratio of Chlorophyll? What's a carotenoid? What sort of strange language is this? Ah, science. That class I should have paid more attention to when I was in school. Sigh.

My simple 2nd grade-educated mind can only grasp that the Grand Prismatic Spring is very orange-y and greenish. That's why I endorse the idea of following the Science Channel on Twitter to let the smart people explain the simple things I enjoy.