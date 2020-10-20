New Video Shows a Bazillion Wyoming Elk Hanging Out Near Cody

A new video shows what might be a bazillion elk hanging out near Cody. Yes, that might be a slight exaggeration, but you'll have to admit this is a lot of elk.

This very peaceful video was just shared a few days ago. It's about as chill an elk video as you're likely to see.

After a very active September rut where we saw many aggressive males...um...being elk, this is a very sedate scene. I have no doubt that this will inspire more than one hunter to check the Wyoming Game and Fish elk hunting season specifics. I'm not judging.

This reminds me of a monster elk that was spotted a few years ago near Cody. Check out this big boy.

Scenes like this are one of the reasons I love this time of year in Wyoming. It's a more mellow time as the wildlife prepares for incoming winter.