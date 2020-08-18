New Voting Machines Confusing to Some Laramie County Voters

Most Laramie County voters have taken to the new voting machines being used in this year's primary election fairly well, but there's still a learning curve for some.

The paper-based system uses touch-screen technology that produces a paper ballot for tabulation, but County Clerk Debra Lee says some voters are walking out with their ballots.

"They have to hit cast vote and that paper ballot then drops in the ballot bin," said Lee. "We don't want people taking the paper ballot home because that means they haven't voted."

Lee says any voter who has questions about using the new equipment should locate their election judge.

