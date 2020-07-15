New Wildfire Near Worland Estimated at 7,800 Acres, 40% Contained

A new wildfire which evidently began Tuesday evening quickly burned several thousand acres, fire managers estimated, amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

The Neiber Fire is burning in grass and sagebrush south of Worland and was 40% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Fire managers on Wednesday afternoon estimated the fire size at 7,800 acres -- an increase of 5,800 acres from the morning estimate of 2,000 acres posted just seven hours earlier.

No cause of the Neiber Fire has been announced. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Additional firefighting resources have been ordered and a Type 3 incident management team will assume command of the blaze going forward.

"Firefighters from several agencies are working hard to overcome the challenges of the difficult terrain," the BLM said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Fire managers asked the public to avoid the Neiber Road area so that fire crews can quickly access the fire area.

"A quick response Tuesday evening was provided by Washakie and Hot Springs county firefighters, Bighorn and Shoshone national forests, and the BLM," the agency said.

Several engines, two helicopters and four single-engine air tankers were working the fire along with several handcrews Wednesday morning.

The BLM also asked the public to do their part to prevent human-caused wildfires.