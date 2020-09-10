New Wyoming Suicide Prevention Hotline is Available

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and this week is also National Suicide Prevention Week. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, a new Wyoming-based suicide prevention lifeline is now available.

For Wyoming residents in crisis, please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

According to Northern Wyoming News, Lindsay Martin, Injury and Violence Prevention Program manager with Wyoming Department of Health says:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, the right thing to do is to call 911...We know talking with someone about your thoughts and feelings can help save your life...With lifeline options, people call or text to discuss lots of things...We want anyone who is experiencing feelings of crisis or potentially suicidal thoughts to reach out. There are people willing to listen and help, and resources available.

The new Wyoming lifeline was approved by Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming Legislature earlier this year and is operated through the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper. Calls there are answered five days a week for eight hours per day, and calls during other times are immediately directed to backup call centers that are located throughout the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Another option is to text WYO to 741-741, which is the crisis text line.

The campaign theme for both National Suicide Prevention Month and National Suicide Prevention Week is #BeThe1To, which means #BeThe1To be there, keep them safe, ask, help them connect, and follow up. More information is available for anyone in crisis at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.