Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified one new reported case in the state of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the total statewide to 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The new case involves an older adult male resident of Laramie County.

The Department of Health will follow up regarding exposure risks of the new case and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 and Wyoming, visit the Health Department's website.

For more details about the disease, visit the U.S. Centerss for Disease Control and Prevention website.