NFL Draft Parties Looked Like This When Josh Allen Was Drafted

The NFL Draft happened this weekend, and it was unprecedented event while everyone social distanced from the normal draft parties that would've taken place this weekend. Here's what they used to look like...

Two years ago to the day, April 26, 2018 was day Wyomingites look forward to ever since the emergence of the rocket arm phenom Josh Allen. Nobody could wait to see where he would end up as one of the top college quarterbacks entering the draft that year. And it was a simpler time when celebrations involved gatherings and NFL Draft parties that looked like this...

That was the jubilant scene at Buckhorn Bar in Laramie when the quarterback was selected by the Buffalo Bills. And what a scene it was.

Two years later, feel free to celebrate the anniversary of that day. Of course, do so safely in the comfort of your home. We'll look forward to the days when draft parties, social gatherings, and football Sundays can be celebrations just like that. We'll get there soon enough, hang in there.