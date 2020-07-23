NFL: You’ll Have to Wear a Mask if You Go to Games This Season

If you are planning on making a pilgrimage to your favorite NFL team's games this season, don't forget to pack a mask.

The National Football League announced this week that if a team is allowed to have fans in the stands, they will need to wear masks.

CBS Sports reports that the new rule affects every team, regardless of local requirements.

Not all teams will be allowed even a limited number of fans in attendance at games. CBS reports that the New Your Giants and New York Jets will not have fans at games in 2020.

Other teams are will be limiting the number of people in the stadiums to allow for social distancing.

The Denver Broncos said in a statement that they are planning to restrict the number of fans during games at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Among many enhanced safety precautions at Empower Field at Mile High to reduce the risk of COVID-19, there will be mandatory social distancing and face covering requirements for all fans," the organization said in the statement.

Broncos management added that they will also focus on the cleanliness of the stadium along with adding "...cashless concession options, touchless bathroom fixtures, sanitation stations, and the latest air purification technology."

"As we prepare for the season, our top priority as an organization remains the safety of fans, players, coaches and staff at Empower Field at Mile High," the statement says. "Our decisions will continue to be guided by public health experts, local regulations and league policies. Any changes will be communicated with you as soon as possible."