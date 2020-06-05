NIC Art Museum Is Looking For Wyoming Artists To Create Murals

Our Nicolaysen Art Museum has been part of the Casper community for over 50 years, and this year marks the 30 year anniversary of its current location.

They will be selecting ten artists/artist teams to create smaller works of art.

One artist will be chosen to create a large marquee mural.

The murals will be in highly trafficked, public areas and will be produced between August 3 - 12 for unveiling on the evening of August 13. Artists are invited to submit a design along with a description of the proposed mural and a work sample showing the artists’ style.

The current plan is to leave the artwork up for around three years.

You can follow this link to learn more, and to submit your entry.

Keep in mind...

Submissions must be received by June 19, 2020, @ 11:59 p.m.

The notification date will be on or before July 2.

Artists must be available to start their work on or after Thursday, August 6, and finish on or before Thursday, August 13.