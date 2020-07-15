ViacomCBS Drops Nick Cannon Following Anti-Semitic Comments

ViacomCBS has announced that it will no longer be working with actor and TV host Nick Cannon following an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class, in which he made comments that were deemed “anti-Semitic.” The episode in question aired June 30, featuring an interview with rapper Professor Griff. The former Public Enemy member left the group due to his anti-Semitic remarks. At one point in the episode, Cannon said, “It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people ... That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

According to Variety, a ViacomCBS spokesperson confirmed that the company's long-standing relationship with Cannon is over:

ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.

In response to ViacomCBS’ statement, Cannon took to Twitter to tell fans that he has “no hate in my heart nor malice intentions.” In addition, he began retweeting posts from those expressing anger with ViacomCBS’ decision. Cannon posted an in-depth message on his Facebook page Wednesday morning, demanding full ownership of sketch comedy series Wild ’N Out, which he has hosted since 2005. He accused ViacomCBS of being “on the wrong side of history.”