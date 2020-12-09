We use them almost every day. (Almost every hour of every day? Every minute?) But where do swear words come from? How did the world collectively decide they were profane? I’ll be honest: I have no earthly idea. But I am intrigued to learn — especially when the teacher will be Nicolas Cage.

As the teaser below indicates, the one and only Cage stars in Netflix’s History of Swear Words, which promises to reveal the untold legends behind all the s— you love to yell at cars when they f—ing cut you off in g— d— traffic. I can think of a few more ideal hosts for such an endeavor (Samuel L. Jackson, anyone?) but Cage is a good choice as well, and if the trailer is any indication, it should give him a unique showcase for his onscreen persona.

Watch the magnificent teaser for History of Swear Words below:

This is one of several intriguing projects Cage has lined up for the next few years. He’s been tapped to play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic in an upcoming TV miniseries, and he’ll also play himself in a wild-sounding film called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where his character (per Wikipedia) “accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super fan. When things take a wild turn, Nic is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan who is a notorious drug lord.” Wow.

Here’s History of Swear Words’ official synopsis:

Soon you'll learn the history of something so potent, so crucial, so vital to our culture. The f*cking sh*t we live for. History of Swear Words with Nicolas Cage is coming to Netflix January 5, motherf*ckers.

History of Swear Words premieres on Netflix on January f—ing 5.