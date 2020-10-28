Nicole Kidman fans get an extra dose of the actress' talent in the theme music of her new show, The Undoing. The thrilling HBO miniseries opens with a version of "Dream a Little Dream of Me" sung by Kidman.

That means that Keith Urban isn't the only professional vocalist in the couple's household, not that longtime fans of Kidman's are unfamiliar with the star's singing voice. She sang many a tune on the soundtrack to 2001's Moulin Rouge!, and she's collaborated with other musicians on various singles in the past.

But The Undoing theme is the latest singing outing for Kidman, as the Today Show points out.

The hazy recreation of the timeless standard fits perfectly with the psychological nature of the show that also stars Hugh Grant and Edgar Ramirez. "Dream a Little Dream of Me," first published in 1931 by songwriters Fabian Andre and Wilbur Schwandt with lyrics by Gus Kahn, has since been recorded dozens of times by many different musical acts, including a popular rendition by the Mamas and the Papas in 1968.

Still, while Kidman has experience as a singer, she admits that she's never been totally comfortable with her vocal range, especially when compared to her "Say Something"-singing husband.

"I can't do with my voice what I can do when I act and that's very frustrating," the entertainer tells the Sydney Morning Herald. "With performance, there's the possibility I may not get there. But at least I know I can try to reach it. With voice, I just can't. I wish I could sing what I feel."

But listeners who give Kidman's "Dream a Little Dream of Me" an open ear will have plenty of singing prowess to admire. Sure, it may not be a number full of vocal theatrics or operatic singing riffs, but the actress' smooth coo on The Undoing version of the tune makes it an eminently suitable theme song.

According to a plot synopsis, The Undoing "focuses on Nicole Kidman's Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and their young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. A chasm opens in Grace's seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse and a chain of terrible revelations."

The miniseries premiered on HBO this week (Oct. 25) and will run into November for a total of six episodes.