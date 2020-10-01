’Tis the season for spooky horror flicks and television shows. A few years back, news broke that Clive Barker was working on a reboot series of his horror fantasy movie Nightbreed. At long last, his project has found a director. Trick ’r Treat filmmaker Michael Dougherty, also known for Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, will helm the show. The announcement was made by Barker himself in a recent interview with Coming Soon.

The 1990 film is based on Barker's own novel, Cabal. It follows the story of Aaron Boone (Craig Sheffer), a mentally-unstable man who is led to believe he is a serial killer. He believes he must escape from the police, and his efforts lead him to an abandoned graveyard. There, he finds a tribe of monsters known as the Nightbreed, who are banished from the rest of humanity. Upon its release, Nightbreed failed both critically and commercially. Since then, it has gone on to achieve cult status, prompting a reboot.

It will be a while before this Nightbreed series comes to fruition, as Barker is still working on the bible for the series’ intricate fantasy world. However, Barker has a few other irons in the fire right now. There’s the long-awaited Candyman sequel, which has been pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus. He also co-wrote the anthology film Books of Blood with writer-director Brannon Braga. Books of Blood premieres on Hulu on October 7.