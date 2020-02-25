Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center

They started as a jug band in 1966, rose to become a cornerstone of the country-rock community, and now they will be live at the Cheyenne Civic Center: the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has a refreshed lineup and newfound energy to go with their harmonies. Following an extended 50thanniversary tour, the group grew to a six-piece in 2018 for the first time since their early jug band days.

The band had 16 Top 10 country hits between 1983 and 1990, including three No. 1 singles: “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream),” “Modern Day Romance,” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.”

The group now includes Jeff Hanna (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica), Bob Carpenter (keyboards), Jim Photoglo (bass, acoustic guitar), Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin), and Jaime Hanna (electric and acoustic guitar).

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be live at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Friday, August 14, 2020. “We’re fortunate that we’ve got a deep songbook. That’s been on our list, to resurrect some of the tunes we haven’t done in a while, in addition to some new stuff,” Jeff Hanna said. The result is that the band is making it a point to shuffle the setlists more often. Meaning that this isn’t the same Dirt Band show from years past.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 28th at 12:00 PM, and may be purchased at the Civic Center Box Office (510 West 20th Street, Cheyenne) or online at CheyenneEvents.org.