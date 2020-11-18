No Decision Yet On How 2021 Wyoming Legislature Will Meet

A spokesman for the Wyoming Legislature's Legislative Service Office says no decision has been made yet on whether lawmakers will meet remotely or in-person for the General Session which is scheduled to convene on Jan 12, 2021.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne emailed the LSO on Wednesday morning to ask whether any kind of decision had been reached as to whether legislators would meet in person in the upcoming session. Anthony Sara of the LSO emailed back the following response:

''No decisions on the upcoming session have been made. The Management Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, where they will discuss this issue.''

A three-day special session of the legislature which convened in May to deal with COVID-19 related issues had all but a few lawmakers meeting remotely via Zoom because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wyoming Legislature is scheduled to meet in a roughly two-month-long general session in 2021. Lawmakers alternate general sessions, where virtually any topic may be addressed, with shorter budget sessions on a yearly basis.