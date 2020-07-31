No Fun: Elitch’s Won’t Be Opening at All for 2020 Season

Usually, Elitch Gardens (Elitch's) is well underway by August, but this is not a normal summer. Put another mark in the 'killjoy' column for COVID-19.

FOX 31 Denver has the story on how Elitch Gardens announced on Friday, July 31, 2020, that they won't be able to open this summer, after all.

They weren't able to get the needed approval from the state in regards to managing the pandemic with customers on the property.

My uncle spent many, many years working at Elitch's. He was a loveable curmudgeon. I can only imagine what he would think of this whole situation.

