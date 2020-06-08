HBO Max’s New ‘Looney Tunes’ Contain No Guns

HBO Max's new batch of Looney Tunes Cartoons intend to capture the spirit of the originals, minus one specific element: guns. That's right, Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam lose their respective rifle and cowboy pistols in the new series for the WarnerMedia streaming service. Showrunner Peter Browngardt confirmed the change in an interview with The New York Times, hoping to discourage gun violence while preserving the original parts of the show.

Rather, you can expect to see Elmer Fudd wielding a scythe, while Yosemite Sam is outfitted with a grass hook. The series will not be without its customary violence, with both characters using TNT, cannons, and anvils to hunt the wascally wabbit down. In fact, cartoony violence is at the heart of Looney Tunes’ very nature. Said story editor Johnny Ryan: “We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, everybody needs to be friends, everybody needs to get along. Looney Tunes is pretty much the antithesis of that. It’s two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent.”

While the removal of guns may change some of the original series' typical sight gags (like the many times Daffy Duck's bill is blown clean off), it doesn't take anything away from Looney Toons Cartoons. So far, the new reboot has proven to be monstrously popular, evening passing Game of Thrones within days of landing on the platform. After all, there's more than one way to skin a rabbit.