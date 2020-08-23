No Injuries in Early Morning Fire in Cheyenne

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a structure fire in Cheyenne early Sunday morning.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to a multi-unit fire in the 1100 block of Lincolnway shortly before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a large amount of fire in the structure and worked quickly to keep the fire contained within the building where it started.

CFR says there was fire damage to the entire structure involved and smoke damage throughout adjoining buildings, but the occupants were able to get out.

There is no estimate on monetary damages yet.

