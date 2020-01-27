No Novel Coronavirus Cases Reported in Wyoming Yet

Wyoming Department of Health officials said Monday that no reported or suspected cases of novel coronavirus have been identified in the state, but they're closely monitoring the situation.

"This is clearly a quickly growing and changing situation," said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer, and state epidemiologist.

"We have communicated the latest information regarding patient care, infection control, and testing procedures with healthcare providers across Wyoming and will continue to share updates as needed," added Harrist.

The origins of the 2019 novel coronavirus appear to be linked to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China. The respiratory infection, which is closely related to SARS and MERS, has been spreading, with cases now reported in several other countries, including the U.S.

"At this time, the risk of infection appears to be most closely linked to recent travel to Wuhan, China or direct close contact with a person with confirmed novel coronavirus infection," said Clay Van Houten, Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit manager.

"If we have a suspected case reported in Wyoming, we will follow up appropriately with patient and community safety in mind," he added.

Although scientists are still learning about this newly discovered virus, symptoms of infection have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

