No ‘Stay At Home’ Order In Effect For Laramie County

While residents in Laramie County are being encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, no order or lockdown has been issued mandating that as of Thursday morning.

A stay at home order is in effect in Larimer County Colorado. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has issued such an order for the entire state of Colorado. That order took effect this morning.

But City of Cheyenne Public Information Officer Micheal Skinner said he wanted to avoid any confusion by specifying that no such order is in effect in Laramie County. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Wednesday said he hoped to avoid issuing such an order if possible.

Even so, the governor at a Wednesday afternoon news conference strongly encouraged state residents to stay at home if at all possible to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.