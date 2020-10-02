‘No Time to Die’ Delayed to 2021

If you took the fact that a new official James Bond podcast dropped this week as a sign than No Time to Die might actually open in theaters as scheduled this November ... well, I’m afraid I have some bad news.

The producers and the studio behind No Time to Die announced today that the film will be delayed for a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film was initially scheduled for release in April of 2020, then became one of the first movies to sense the gravity of the virus, when it pushed back until November of 2020 in early March. That seemed like a pretty safe date at the time.

Nope. Now the movie has been bumped for a second time. Here is the official announcement of the news:

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of ‘No Time To Die,’ the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year.

Boy, that title is looking increasingly ironic.

This bad news for movie fans and movie theaters should only beget more bad news. No Time to Die was one of the last major releases still on the 2020 release calendar, and it seems likely to be followed by other delays and postponements. Right now, the next big movie still technically scheduled for November is Pixar’s Soul. But I wouldn’t bet on seeing it then. Nor do I feel confident that any of the major December releases like Wonder Woman 1984 or Dune come out on time either. We may have already seen the last major movie of 2020. No Time to Die now opens in theaters on April 2, 2021.