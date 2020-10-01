No Trick-or-Treating at the Frontier Mall This Year

On Thursday (October 1) The Frontier Mall in Cheyenne announced that they will not be hosting their annual trick-or-treat event for Halloween 2020 because of COVID-19 risks.

"Keeping our customers and retailers healthy is our number one priority," the Mall said in a statement. "[G]iven the nature of this event, we do not feel we can provide the experience you’ve come to know and love while still following social distancing and other mass gathering guidelines."

In the past, the Frontier Mall has held a mall-wide trick-or-treat event on Halloween with the stores in the mall handing out candy to costumed kids and families.

