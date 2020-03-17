No Truth to Free Baby Formula Rumor

Times of crisis are a fertile breeding ground for rumors. The Wyoming WIC Program announced Monday that there s no truth to a rumor that's circulating about getting free baby formula.

The rumor is saying that if one comes up against a shortage of baby formula, one can call a manufacturer and get a free supply. Officials say they they investigated and verified that it is not true.

Rumor has it that if you can't get formula in your area due to stocking shortages, you can call a number on the back of a can of formula and the manufacturer will send you free formula! After waiting on hold for 1 hour and 45 minutes with a formula manufacturer, we have been able to verify that this is in fact a rumor. They have formula to sell, but they do not give it away for free. The quickest way to make sure you get what you need is to go through your local WIC office and let them know if you are having any problems with purchasing formula from a WIC approved vendor/grocery store. - Wyoming WIC

Officials say that if someone is having trouble purchasing any of the WIC foods or formula on their WIC card that they reach out to their local WIC office.

WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children that serves to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 by providing supplemental foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support.