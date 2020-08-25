No, You’re Not Actually Receiving More Robocalls in 2020

You're probably not receiving any less either.

Boy, wouldn't it be nice if we didn't have to deal with mundane, annoying things during this pandemic? Watching out for our health is tough enough! Yet, here we are still dealing with robocalls and scam emails. And, if you're like me, you've been lucky enough to enjoy spam text messages too.

Can the crooks of the world just take a break?

It probably feels like we're getting more of these fake phone calls, but according to a recent study, that's not the case. North Carolina State University looked into this with a company called Bandwidth Inc. After comparing robocall data from early 2019 to early 2020, they found that the number of fake calls was practically identical from month to month.

It's good to know that the scam algorithm is consistent... she said with just a hint of sarcasm.

They were also to debunk another myth about these pestering calls. Many people believe that answering them will increase the number you receive. Researchers used technology to answer about 10 percent of the 1,481,201 calls that came in and there was no change in frequency.

It's a little sad that, with all of the technology that we have in the world, we can't put an end to these calls. I mean, are they that advanced? The study was able to determine that the majority of robocalls came from only a few campaigns. Maybe now we can track them down and put a stop to them.

*fingers crossed*