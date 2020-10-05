None Quarantined After LCSD1 Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Laramie County School District 1 announced Monday that an employee who works at Fairview and Bain elementary schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because face masks were worn by all parties, LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says students and adults at the schools will not be asked to quarantine.

“The Wyoming Department of Health no longer recommends quarantine if a potential exposure occurs while both the infectious person and close contacts are wearing face masks,” said Brown.

“It is imperative that everyone continue to diligently wear their (two-ply) face masks when social distancing (of at least six feet) cannot be maintained so that we can continue the school year with in-person learning," he added.

Brown says the fact that a positive COVID-19 case at McCormick Junior High School forced the quarantine of more than 100 students prior to the change in quarantine orders, but only 12 people had to quarantine when a similar situation occurred at East High School after the orders were changed, "demonstrates the efficacy of face coverings."

​​