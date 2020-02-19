North Cheyenne McDonald’s to Be Torn Down, Rebuilt

Those hoping to satisfy their Big Mac craving at the McDonald's on Yellowstone Road will have to get their burger fix somewhere else, at least for now.

"I can tell you we're closed and we'll be open in about four months," said General Manager Kari Rebhahn.

Rebhahn says the north Cheyenne location is going to be torn down and rebuilt, but she couldn't talk specifics.

"We transferred all of our employees out to other restaurants, so we'll all be back," she said.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to visit the four other McDonald's locations in Cheyenne.

