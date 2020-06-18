Northbound I-25 On-Ramp From Vandehei to Close for 10 Days

The Vandehei Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 25 northbound will be closed starting Monday for slab repairs.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says a detour will be in place with signage to help guide travelers.

She says the on-ramp will be closed for 10 days, weather permitting.

The work is part of a larger slab repair and overlay project underway on I-25 between the Randall Avenue and Horse Creek Road interchanges, which is expected to be completed by the end of November.

