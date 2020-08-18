Northern Wyoming Fire Now Has Burned 25,000 Acres

According to the Casper Star Tribune, the blaze, known as the 'Waddle Creek Fire' started Monday (August 17th). At 5 p.m. on Monday, it was reported that the fire had burned between 500 and 700 acres, but has spread exponentially since. The latest report on the estimated 25,000 acres comes from the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.

The Sheridan Press reports that crew members from Sheridan County, Goose Valley Fire Department, Bighorn County-Montana, Clearmont Fire District, Padlock Ranch, and NX Bar Ranch are currently working to fight the blaze. At this point, there have been no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians, while there's also been no threat to livestock due to the blaze at this point.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Sheridan County until 9 p.m. Tuesday night, as is the same for several regions of Wyoming and Montana. At this time, it's unknown what the cause of the Waddle Creek Fire is as this remains a developing story.