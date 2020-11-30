Not Feeling Particularly Merry This Holiday Season? It’s OK

Don't 'should' all over the holidays.

OK, I know that I'm a holiday season lover and if you've listened to my show recently you hear a lot of "holly and jolly." I love this time of year, but I also understand that this year may be tough. So, I'm here... as a Christmas lover... to say that it is OK if you aren't feeling merry this year. In fact, it's OK if you feel a little blue this year.

Let's face it, this year has been a rough one and you may just be going through the motions. You are most likely at the end of your rope and even just doing the bare minimum is taking up all of your energy. Again, that's fine. There are so many ways to engage and celebrate this time of year in the first place, and after the year we've had, maybe this season will look a lot different. Maybe it won't be as grand as it has been in the past.

Just do you.

Seriously.

We tend to "should" ourselves a lot. We should feel happy because it's Christmas mas. We should spend money on presents because it's Christmas. We should say yes to every holiday gettogether because it's Christmas. Let me tell you, don't overload yourself if you don't have the energy or mental capacity to take it on this year.

Personally, I don't believe that Christmas is about all of those things; the presents, food, gettogethers, etc. I believe Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the promise of hope that brought to the world. Everything else after that is just gravy or, in this case, frosting. So ultimately, if you feel like jumping elf feet in, then go for it. If you need this time of year to slow down and recharge your batteries, then do that too.

As selfish as it sounds during this season of giving, take care of you first.